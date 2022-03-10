Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Peabody Energy worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.