Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 130,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kubient during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBNT stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Kubient has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

