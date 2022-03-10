adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €313.73 ($341.01).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €210.15 ($228.42) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €236.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €263.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.