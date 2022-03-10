BAE Systems’ (BA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.78) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.50) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.44) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 670.33 ($8.78).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 722.60 ($9.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 604.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 577.32. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

