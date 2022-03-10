Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

EXPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.14) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,850 ($37.34) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,216.67 ($42.15).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,892 ($37.89) on Wednesday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,395 ($31.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($48.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,066.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

