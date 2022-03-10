Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,521 ($19.93) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,375 ($18.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,697.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,609.22.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.48) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.34).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

