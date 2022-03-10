Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,938 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

