Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 22,323 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.58%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

