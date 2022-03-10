Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $974,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $83,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 207.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 286,869 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Syneos Health stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

