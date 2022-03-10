M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

M.D.C. Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.