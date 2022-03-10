Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 3,129 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $251.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

