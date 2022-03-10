BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 225 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 56,324 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

LECO stock opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.