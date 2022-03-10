Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,842 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,512 shares of company stock worth $4,236,677. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

