Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells $342,864.60 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE QTWO opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $116.01.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
About Q2 (Get Rating)
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
