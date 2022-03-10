Jane Street Group LLC Buys 13,203 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.12% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.