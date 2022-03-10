Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 249,736 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 425,627 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,104,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.