Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,781 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

