21,486 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CleanSpark by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.19 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $31.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research cut their target price on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

