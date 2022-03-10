Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 20,045 Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Oyster Point Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

OYST opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.50. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

