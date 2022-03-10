Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFC opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

