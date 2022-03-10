Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,887,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

