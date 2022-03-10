Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of National CineMedia worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

