CBB Bancorp (CBBI) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CBBI – Get Rating) is one of 170 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CBB Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBB Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBB Bancorp Competitors 1597 7586 6838 376 2.37

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.16%. Given CBB Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $83.85 million $27.53 million 5.17 CBB Bancorp Competitors $6.73 billion $1.81 billion 10.87

CBB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 16.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 32.83% N/A N/A CBB Bancorp Competitors 27.75% 11.87% 1.18%

Summary

CBB Bancorp rivals beat CBB Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

