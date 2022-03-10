Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $940,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV opened at $82.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.