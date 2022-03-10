Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 675,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 128,622 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 669,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

