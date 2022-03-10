Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $63.32 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $860.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 67.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

