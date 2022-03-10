Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Hold

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in Marcus by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Marcus by 26.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

