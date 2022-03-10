Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Cowen worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 31.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $749.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

