First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.