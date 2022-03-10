Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Declines By 15.8%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PNRG opened at $81.00 on Thursday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

