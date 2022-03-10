Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 7,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

