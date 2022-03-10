Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

