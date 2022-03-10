Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $152.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $115.96 and a one year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,304,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.