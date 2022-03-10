Steven J. Orlando Sells 591 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $312.25 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.62 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.