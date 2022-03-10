Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.53. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

