Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$133,883.77 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91.

Nicolae Stanca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.73. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

