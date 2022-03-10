Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$133,883.77 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91.
Nicolae Stanca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25.
Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.73. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.
About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
Featured Articles
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.