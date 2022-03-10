LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.27% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth about $408,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 29,864.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

