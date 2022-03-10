Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of First Community Bankshares worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

