Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of Annovis Bio worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Shares of ANVS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.