Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 16,400 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of CBTX worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CBTX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CBTX by 218.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBTX by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13. CBTX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $756.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

