Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Vertex worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.