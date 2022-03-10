Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.41.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.47 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.04 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

