Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$156.80.

Shares of CP opened at C$98.83 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$104.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of C$91.88 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

