LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $10.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
NASDAQ LX opened at $3.22 on Monday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
