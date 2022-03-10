LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $10.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ LX opened at $3.22 on Monday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 147,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.