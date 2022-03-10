National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$108.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$104.27.

TSE:NA opened at C$98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.12. The company has a market cap of C$33.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.90 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,489.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,580,388.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

