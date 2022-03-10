Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$66.00 price target on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.36. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.