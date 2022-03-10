Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$66.00 price target on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.36. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

