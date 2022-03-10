F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $212,390.86 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.

On Monday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96.

F5 Networks stock opened at $199.60 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 120,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.