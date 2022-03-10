UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $16.14. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 250,867 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 85,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

