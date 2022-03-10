Analysts Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $75.75

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

BKH opened at $70.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Black Hills by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Black Hills by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

