Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.04

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 7052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

